Scheme working with domestic abusers gets £250k funding boost

20 November, 2020 - 11:30
Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore submitted a bid for the money Picture: ARCHANT

An scheme aimed at rehabilitating domestic abusers has secured almost £250,000 of government funding to be rolled out across Suffolk.

Brian Tobin of Iceni, which developed the Venta programme in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTBrian Tobin of Iceni, which developed the Venta programme in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The £238,307 Home Office grant will enable the Venta programme a behavioural course for domestic abuse perpetrators to expand to at least five areas by September 2021, including Lowestoft by next March.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore submitted a bid for the money on behalf of the constabulary, local charity Iceni and Suffolk County Council.

The current programme, developed by Iceni in Ipswich, has worked with 34 men since 2018.

An independently evaluated by the University of Suffolk found strong impetus to establish similar schemes aimed at preventing partner violence.

Mr Passmore said he was delighted to have secured the funding, adding: “This programme has a very clear goal to reduce re-offending and repeat victimisation, while protecting victims and their families.

“I have been very fortunate to have visited Iceni in Ipswich to meet one of the men on a previous programme and seen how successfully it has worked. Now, thanks to this significant grant, we will be able to extend this further afield.

“By addressing the needs of perpetrators and creating a ‘culture of responsibility’ among perpetrators, we will improve outcomes for all those affected by domestic abuse. Which is exactly what we need.”

Brian Tobin, chief executive of Iceni, said all sectors now agreed more nuanced approach was needed to effectively tackle a pervasive social problem, adding: “We believe that real safety for women and children needs to include the abusive man being made responsible for his behaviour, accountable for change and to engage him in this kind of work, which will stop him from abusing his current partner or those in future relationships.

“This grant will provide us with the opportunity to focus on the man who has perpetrated the abuse, and hopefully, evidence that this work can prove to be an effective and sustainable solution to the problem of men’s abuse.”

The grant will fund a police officer and two behavioural change case workers in the crime, safeguarding and incident management command to work alongside the domestic abuse team.

