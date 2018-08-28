Sunshine and Showers

2019 will be a year to remember for these new parents

PUBLISHED: 18:01 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 01 January 2019

Oli Phillips and Ellie Linsey with newborn Theodore and four-year-old brother Dylan at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

Oli Phillips and Ellie Linsey with newborn Theodore and four-year-old brother Dylan at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Some people start the New Year with champagne and resolutions, others bring new life into the world.

Natasha and Scott Barker from Leiston with New Year baby Colby who was born at Ipswich Hospital.Natasha and Scott Barker from Leiston with New Year baby Colby who was born at Ipswich Hospital.

Four new babies arrived in Suffolk in the first few hours of 2019.

The first arrival was at West Suffolk Hospital, where parents Oli Phillips and Ellie Linsey welcomed son Theodore into the world just 29 minutes into the new year.

Theodore, who weighed in at a healthy 8lbs 7oz, is a younger brother to four-year-old Dylan.

The couple, from Risby, were on familiar ground as they both work for the NHS at the Bury St Edmunds hospital site.

New Year Baby 2019 Lillian Rose Hallatt who was born at Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRYNew Year Baby 2019 Lillian Rose Hallatt who was born at Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRY

Mr Phillips, who is a mental health trust social worker, said: “At the time we weren’t really thinking about the date, we were just hoping for a safe delivery and healthy baby.

“But it is quite cool that he was the first one born.”

Three babies were welcomed into the world at Ipswich Hospital. Lillian Rose Hallatt was the first to arrive when her mother, Samantha Hallatt, gave birth at 1.42am.

“She wasn’t due until January 15,” said Mrs Hallatt, of Great Blakenham.

Emily and Jack Chasney from Hadleigh with New Year baby Bailey who was born at Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRYEmily and Jack Chasney from Hadleigh with New Year baby Bailey who was born at Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRY

“I started going into labour at about 8pm yesterday evening, it’s not the greatest birthday is it? Like being born on Christmas Day.”

Her baby daughter weighed in at 7lb 14oz, and will soon be meeting her three-year-old sister Sophia Grace Hallatt.

Natasha Barker and her husband Scott were enjoying a New Year Chinese take-away with friends when Mrs Barker went into labour.

Their second son Colby Walter Barker was born at 5.10am weighing 7lb 2.5oz. He will be brother to Kayson Roger Barker, which Mrs Barker is delighted about.

New Year Baby 2019 Bailey Brian Chasney who was born at the Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRYNew Year Baby 2019 Bailey Brian Chasney who was born at the Ipswich Hospital Picture: NEIL PERRY

She said: “I’ve always wanted two boys so it’s really nice.

“He didn’t give me too much grief either and he’s a really good boy, he’s been very quiet.”

Born at 2.08am, Bailey Brian Chasney was the heaviest baby born out of the three, weighing in at 8lb 14oz.

He is the latest addition to a big Hadleigh family with his mother Emily Chasney, father Jack Chasney and three other siblings.

