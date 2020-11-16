E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man appears in court over alleged charity box thefts

PUBLISHED: 20:53 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 16 November 2020

A 50-year-old man has appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court over alleged charity box thefts Picture: ARCHANT

A 50-year-old man has appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court over alleged charity box thefts Picture: ARCHANT

A man from Ipswich has been charged in connection with a number of charity box thefts in Suffolk.

Officers investigating a number of thefts in Ipswich and Woodbridge arrested a man on Saturday, November 14.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Noel Clarke, of Bonnington Road in Ipswich, was subsequently charged with 17 counts of theft from shops – including eight incidents involving thefts of charity boxes, and one of attempted theft of a charity box.

Clarke, 50, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 16 and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Essential or bending the rules? What’s your view on these shops being open in lockdown?

B&M and The Range remain open at Anglia Retail Park during the second national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich man appears in court over alleged charity box thefts

A 50-year-old man has appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court over alleged charity box thefts Picture: ARCHANT

Ports given £500,000 ‘Brexit transition’ cash

Ipswich is one of the ports to benefit from 'Brexit transition' money. Picture: MIKE PAGE