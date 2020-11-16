Ipswich man appears in court over alleged charity box thefts

A 50-year-old man has appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court over alleged charity box thefts Picture: ARCHANT

A man from Ipswich has been charged in connection with a number of charity box thefts in Suffolk.

Officers investigating a number of thefts in Ipswich and Woodbridge arrested a man on Saturday, November 14.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Noel Clarke, of Bonnington Road in Ipswich, was subsequently charged with 17 counts of theft from shops – including eight incidents involving thefts of charity boxes, and one of attempted theft of a charity box.

Clarke, 50, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 16 and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 14.