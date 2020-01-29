Special 10k walk to be held in memory of Ipswich mum

Angela Rose from Ipswich died of breast cancer in February 2019. Picture: CHRIS ROSE Archant

A special 10k race is set to take place next month in memory of an Ipswich mum who died from cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Connor and Chris Rose have organised the 10k race Picture: RUN FOR YOUR LIFE Sean Connor and Chris Rose have organised the 10k race Picture: RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

The Run for A Rose 10k will be held in memory of Angela Rose who died in February 2019 from breast cancer.

Mrs Rose was a keen runner and often took part in races with her husband, Chris.

Now he, alongside friend Sean Connor, has organised a race in her name.

The pair had previously organised races around Ipswich's Elmer trail last summer, where one of the young Elmer's was dedicated to Angela's memory.

Chris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSE Chris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSE

"We raised so much money but we realised we could do more so we decided we could do a run in memory of Angela," said Mr Rose.

So the pair set about creating the 10k race, naming it Run for A Rose, a play on Angela's name.

The event will take place at Rock Barracks in Woodbridge on February 16 and is being held in partnership with East Suffolk Council.

"Luckily I had a friend who put me in contact with someone at East Suffolk Council," said Mr Rose.

"With her help we were put in contact with Rock Barracks."

You may also want to watch:

The course for the race is largely flat and will see competitors run along the runway at the base.

There are prizes for those who place in the top three for each category as well as bespoke medals for all those taking part in the event.

All the money raised at the race will be split between St Elizabeth Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support to help those living with conditions like Angela's.

What would Angela make of the run being held in her name?

"I think she would think it's crazy," said Mr Rose.

"She thought it was crazy for me to do the marathon."

Last year Mr Rose ran the London marathon in his wife's memory, completing a life-long goal she was never able to do.

Following on from the Run for A Rose, Mr Rose will be once more taking to the streets of London after having been asked by Macmillan Cancer Support to take part in this year's marathon.

"It's the 40th London Marathon, I am 40 next month and Angela was 40 when she died," said Mr Rose.

"I don't know if I will do it again."

Entries for the Run for A Rose race can be made online.