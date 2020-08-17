Ipswich business leader ‘flabbergasted’ at new bill for Lowestoft bridge

The Upper Orwell Crossings would have linked the east and west banks of the Waterfront. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

A business leader is “flabbergasted” Suffolk County Council is pressing ahead with plans for a new bridge in Lowestoft despite pulling the plug on the proposed Upper Orwell Crossings in Ipswich.

Paul Clement is flabbergasted at the spending on the Lowesoft crossing after the Ipswich bridges were scrapped. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL Paul Clement is flabbergasted at the spending on the Lowesoft crossing after the Ipswich bridges were scrapped. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

The cost of the Lake Lothing bridge has gone up substantially – forcing the county to increase its commitment to the project from £10m to £72m. Two years ago work on the Upper Orwell Crossings was pulled when the county’s contribution was set to go up from £19m to £62.4m.

Ipswich Central chief executivePaul Clement said of the latest news: “I’m flabbergasted. We had a good project here that was backed by the business community to ease congestion and open up the Waterfront and it was cancelled because costs had gone up too much. Now we have this news from Lowestoft. I wish the supporters of Lake Lothing well but what is Ipswich to think?”

The Lake Lothing Third Crossing is going ahead in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL The Lake Lothing Third Crossing is going ahead in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Ipswich had been left with nothing to ease town centre congestion, no northern route to ease traffic, and still nothing firm about improving traffic on the Orwell Bridge.

County council leader Matthew Hicks insisted that the Lake Lothing crossing was now at a much more advanced stage than the Upper Orwell Crossings had been when it was abandoned.

He said: “The Lake Lothing Third Crossing project is at a very advanced stage – in fact, the finish line is in sight. It has significant public and business sector support and it will provide economic benefit and social value across the whole region.

“Decisions that have been taken not to proceed with other infrastructure projects, such as the Upper Orwell Crossings, were made on a very specific case by case basis. That was a project at a much earlier stage in its life, where costs were already increasing.

“This doesn’t mean that work isn’t being done in Ipswich, far from it. We stand by our commitment to invest over £10m to provide two smaller crossings over the Orwell and we have set up a working party to focus on other ways to improve traffic flow in Ipswich.”

Council leaders are also thought to have been influenced by the fact that while there have been campaigns for a Lake Lothing crossing for decades, in Ipswich reaction to plans for the Upper Orwell were at best lukewarm.

The Labour-run borough council and then Labour MP Sandy Martin both said they felt the northern route would be more effective in easing traffic and many residents on both sides of the river feared the new bridge would merely increase traffic in the town.