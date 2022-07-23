'One of the worst I've seen': Anger as road blocked with fly-tipped rubbish

A large amount of rubbish was left dumped by the side of the road near Ipswich - Credit: Jason Alexander

A dedicated litter picker was left "gobsmacked" after finding a huge amount of fly-tipped rubbish dumped near the town's crematorium.

The rubbish was left by the side of the road off Felixstowe Road near the Seven Hills Crematorium on Tuesday, July 19.

Among the fly-tipped litter was cardboard boxes, electrical items, baby dolls and new and old car parts.

Jason Alexander, who spends hours each week keeping Suffolk clear of rubbish, said it was some of the worst fly-tipping he had ever seen.

The rubbish was dumped near the Seven Hills Crematorium - Credit: Jason Alexander

Mr Alexander added: "I was tipped off by one of my followers on Facebook so I thought I would go take a look.

"I was gobsmacked when I found it.

"I have seen countless fly-tipping incidents over the years but this has got to be one of the worst in this area.

Jason Alexander said he was shocked to see so much rubbish dumped - Credit: Jason Alexander

"Slightly unusual too as it does not seem to be your usual household or building waste.

"This looks like it could be intercepted parcels full of personal items ripped open to find anything of value."

Mr Alexander also said he was worried that the waste could have been blown into the road or nearby fields.

East Suffolk Council also reminded local residents in a social media post to also report fly-tipping.

Among the rubbish was a number of children's toys - Credit: Jason Alexander

Mr Alexander is no stranger to fly-tipping as he has been to countless spots across the county to help clear up dumped rubbish including when a road was blocked near East Bergholt from fly-tipped waste.

The dedicated Rubbish Walks founder last year cleared up his millionth cigarette butt and has vowed to carry on his mission raising awareness of the health and environmental hazards caused by discarded cigarette butts.

Jason was called to see the rubbish dumped by the side of the road - Credit: Jason Alexander

It also comes after a tent, kitchen units and bedding was dumped in "unsightly" fly-tipping in Hollesley near Woodbridge earlier this month.

What to do if you see flytipping?

There is guidance on what you should and should not do if you discover fly-tipped waste.

In law those who drop litter - including from a vehicle - can be issued an 'on the spot' Fixed Penalty Notices of £80. You could also be prosecuted in court and fined up to £2,500.

Dumping waste, or flytipping, on any land that has no environmental permit or by letting others do so on your behalf, is a criminal offence that can carry large fines or prison sentences.

Members of the public that come across flytipping should make a note of the date and time they saw the tipping, its location and take photographic evidence if it is safe to do so to report to their local council.

If you see flytipping happening make a note of how many people are involved and a description of what they look like, any vehicles involved, and what has been dumped.

If an incident is in progress, members of the public are asked to call 999 to report it.

Members of the public should not touch the waste or disturb the site as there may be evidence that could lead to prosecution.

Councils have online forms to report flytipping which can be found on their websites.