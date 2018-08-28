Anglesea Road 20mph zone finally introduced

Anglesea Road. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The 20mph zone on a key Ipswich road has finally been introduced after being approved last summer.

Councillor Chris Chambers (right) in the new Anglesea Road 20mph zone. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Councillor Chris Chambers (right) in the new Anglesea Road 20mph zone. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Anglesea Road in Ipswich is the latest part of town to have the reduced speed, and is among the largest designated 20mph zones in the area.

Councillor Chris Chambers who together with councillor Inga Lockington funded the designation, said: “After years of deadlock I am pleased it has been delivered.

“Both Cllr Lockington and myself have paid for this out of our Highways Improvement budget and it is good that we have been able to work together.

“Parts of the area are hazardous and see regular accidents and I am confident that the 20mph zone will reduce this and make it safer for pedestrians.

“This is the largest of any 20mph zone in the town and shows the ambition Suffolk County Council has to promote speed awareness when there is clear evidence of accidents in the area.”