RuPaul's Drag Race stars visit Ipswich arcade before show at Regent Theatre

Drag queens from the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race chilled out at an arcade in Ipswich ahead of tonight's performance at the Regent Theatre.

Stars such as Ellie Diamond and A'Whora were spotted enjoying a round of ten-pin bowling and other games at Superbowl UK, in the Buttermarket shopping centre, on Monday.

The sold-out series two tour of the UK RuPaul stars kicks off in Ipswich tonight, but the queens are set to be back in Suffolk for more shows later this year.

George Smith, marketing executive at Superbowl UK, said: "We were absolutely delighted to have them visit. They brought a great buzz.

"The staff were so surprised. They made the atmosphere so great.

"They also smelt amazing - the arcade still smells!".