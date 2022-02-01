News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

RuPaul's Drag Race stars visit Ipswich arcade before show at Regent Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:39 PM February 1, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race stars visited Ipswich's Superbowl UK venue before their show

RuPaul's Drag Race stars visited Ipswich's Superbowl UK venue before their show - Credit: Superbowl UK

Drag queens from the hit show RuPaul's Drag Race chilled out at an arcade in Ipswich ahead of tonight's performance at the Regent Theatre.

Stars such as Ellie Diamond and A'Whora were spotted enjoying a round of ten-pin bowling and other games at Superbowl UK, in the Buttermarket shopping centre, on Monday.

The sold-out series two tour of the UK RuPaul stars kicks off in Ipswich tonight, but the queens are set to be back in Suffolk for more shows later this year.

George Smith, marketing executive at Superbowl UK, said: "We were absolutely delighted to have them visit. They brought a great buzz.

"The staff were so surprised. They made the atmosphere so great.

"They also smelt amazing - the arcade still smells!".

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

All districts in Suffolk have seen a rise in the number of long-term empty homes

Ipswich Borough Council

'Very hard to stop empty homes' - Ipswich vacant properties increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Nicci Sanders has lost over 4 stone through hard work and determination.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Health

Ipswich mum and domestic abuse survivor drops from size 22 to size 12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Family Amusements has offered to build a new golf attraction

East Suffolk Council

Company offers to build new seaside golf attraction

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon