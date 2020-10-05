Fewer flats planned for former Argos site in Ipswich’s Carr Street

Argos closed its Carr Street store when it moved into the Upper Brook Street Sainsburys last year. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Proposals to redevelop the former Argos store in Ipswich’s Carr Street into flats, a gym and a smaller ground floor shop have been re-submitted after a change in design.

An architects' drawing of the proposed new look of the former Argos site in Carr Street. Picture: B3 ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH COUNCIL An architects' drawing of the proposed new look of the former Argos site in Carr Street. Picture: B3 ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH COUNCIL

The developers now plan to build 21 flats, rather than the 22 originally proposed, and there are other changes to the original proposal which has forced them to make a new application.

That is expected to be discussed by members of Ipswich council’s planning and development committee later in the year.

However, the proposal has already been welcomed by Ipswich Central which said the proposal fitted in with their masterplan for Carr Street which would see it become a mixed-use area with homes and a school as well as shops and other businesses.

One of the largest stores left there – Sports Direct – is expected to move to the Butter Market Street, where company owner Mike Ashley has bought the former BHS shop.