Police called to report of 'person with handgun' in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:44 AM July 11, 2022
Armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich last night

Armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich last night - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A number of officers including armed police were called to a report of somebody with a handgun in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Officers were called by a member of the public who said they saw someone with a firearm close to one of the bridges near Handford Road and Yarmouth road at about 7.30pm last night (July 10). 

However, nobody was found fitting the description, and no weapon discovered.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police received a call last night from a member of the public, who reported that they had seen someone leaning over one of the bridges near Yarmouth Road/Handford Road holding what they believed to be a handgun of some description.

"Officers were dispatched to search the area, but no suspect was located."

