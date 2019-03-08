E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

PUBLISHED: 15:38 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 14 October 2019

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A man was threatened at knifepoint in Ipswich as he investigated his car alarm being set off in the early hours of the morning.

The incident occurred between 6am and 6.30am on Friday, October 4 outside a property in Kerry Avenue, Ipswich.

The victim - a man in his 30s - heard a car alarm and as he went outside to check, he saw a male suspect, who had apparently smashed a window, leaning against his car.

The suspect, who was holding a knife, then verbally threatened the victim before cycling away on a black mountain bike.

An amount of loose change was stolen from within the vehicle and the victim was left shaken but was physically unharmed.

The male suspect is described as a white, approximately 5ft 8 or 9ins, of slim build and with a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and blue denim jeans.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have captured relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference: 37/60178/19.

