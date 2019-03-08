Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

A man was threatened at knifepoint in Ipswich as he investigated his car alarm being set off in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred between 6am and 6.30am on Friday, October 4 outside a property in Kerry Avenue, Ipswich.

The victim - a man in his 30s - heard a car alarm and as he went outside to check, he saw a male suspect, who had apparently smashed a window, leaning against his car.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect, who was holding a knife, then verbally threatened the victim before cycling away on a black mountain bike.

An amount of loose change was stolen from within the vehicle and the victim was left shaken but was physically unharmed.

The male suspect is described as a white, approximately 5ft 8 or 9ins, of slim build and with a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket and blue denim jeans.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or any information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have captured relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference: 37/60178/19.