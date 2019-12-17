Ipswich tourist spot to close for two weeks next summer for roof repairs

Ipswich Art Gallery will close for around two weeks next year for roof replacement work. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

An Ipswich tourist spot looks set to close for two weeks next summer while repairs are carried out.

The work follows on from roof repairs previously carried out at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: SIMON PARKER The work follows on from roof repairs previously carried out at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed that the roof of Ipswich Art Gallery in Upper High Street needs replacing, while Crown Pools also requires roof repairs.

According to council chiefs, both are part of its programme of maintenance work and while Crown Pools will not need to close, it is expected that the art gallery will need to shut for around two weeks.

A date on the closure has not yet been finalised, but is likely to be during the summer when the weather will make it easier for repairs to be completed.

A spokesman from Ipswich Borough Council said: "These roof maintenance projects at the Art Gallery and Crown Pools will be carried out next year and represent continuing investment in both properties.

Crown Pools will also have work done on the roof, but will not need to close. Picture: ARCHANT Crown Pools will also have work done on the roof, but will not need to close. Picture: ARCHANT

"We anticipate minimal disruption during the work and will not have to close the pools at all."

Contracts for both the art gallery and Crown Pools roof repairs are set to be decided in February or March by the council's executive committee, although it is not yet clear how much the repairs will cost.

It is understood that there are not currently any public events booked in at the gallery during the summer months next year.

Work on Christchurch Mansion in 2016. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Work on Christchurch Mansion in 2016. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The building was constructed in the 1930s as an Art Deco style building, and is usually open six days a week with free admission.

As well as changing exhibitions regularly, it is also used as a space hired for corporate use and events.

The work followed roof repairs carried out by Carter on Christchurch Mansion in 2016, which included re-using tiles, lead work, insulation work in the ceiling joists and minor repairs to the oak roof frame, as well as other work on brick and render, boilers, CCTV and electrical supplies.

That work took a number of months, but was much more significant than the repairs needed at Ipswich Art Gallery and Crown Pools, which are not anticipated to take that long.

It is understood that there are not currently any other plans for roof repairs to any of Ipswich Borough Council's other buildings.