Ipswich Art Society launches 143rd Annual Open Exhibition

Finishing touches are being made to the 143rd Ipswich Art Society's Annual Open Show at Ipswich School of Art Museum. Grace Roberts and Charlotte Gay hanging some of the work. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Art Society is hosting its 143rd Annual Open Exhibition after a two-year wait.

The exhibition, at Ipswich Art Gallery in Upper High Street, includes about 180 works presenting a wide range of different media and styles.

Visitors can also admire a retrospective exhibition of work by Claire Lambert and Judith Foster, long-standing and well-respected members of the society.

Maggi Hayward is selling unframed prints of her painting for £20 with funds going towards the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund . - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Deputy mayor, Cllr John Cook will officially open the exhibition on Saturday, April 9.

Maggi Hayward, a member of Ipswich Art Society, said: “We've got artists ranging from 17 to a lady who is 96. We've got a special exhibition of two women in their 80s who have been members for very long time. The exhibition is really something for everyone."

The exhibition could not take place for the last two years because of the pandemic. Mrs Hayward added: “A lot of artists found that they weren't motivated at all because they didn't have an exhibition to look forward to. But everybody has produced lots of work now, so this is the first big exhibition that we've done since 2019."

Charlotte Gay and Grace Roberts from the Exhibitions Team preparing for the 143rd Ipswich Art Society's Annual Open Show at Ipswich School of Art Museum. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



