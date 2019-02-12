Ipswich artist denies child porn charges

Artist Robin Warnes, of Rosehill Road, Ipswich, denies child porn offences Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk artist accused of downloading more than 500 indecent images and movies of children will take place in June.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing yesterday on (Tuesday February 12) was 66-year-old Robin Warnes, of Rosehill Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children on or before April 26 last year.

He also denied possessing 29 extreme pornographic images and possessing ten prohibited images of children.

The court heard that the charges relate to 117 indecent images of children and 121 movies in the most serious level A category, 86 images and 17 movies in category B and 286 images and 16 movies in the least serious level C category.

Warnes, who is on unconditional bail, will have to attend a case management hearing on June 4 and his two or three day trial is expected to get underway on June 27.