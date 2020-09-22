Heartbroken cyclist’s appeal to trace stolen bike

An Ipswich artist has been left heartbroken by the theft of her beloved bicycle.

Kelly Will’s 2016 Bianchi Zurigo was stolen from the bike store at her block of flats in Fore Hamlet at some point between midday on Wednesday, September 16 and midday the following day.

The 30-year-old, whose recent watercolour series of long-lost Ipswich pubs was featured on our pages, said the bike was locked up and kept behind two secure doors, adding: “The thief left my back wheel behind, so must have snapped my chain to get it free, as the lock was still on the wheel.”

Miss Will said she has been left heartbroken by the loss of her bike, which holds great sentimental value, and which she had reproduced as a tattoo on her arm.

“I’ve been constantly looking on selling pages and sites to try and find it,” she added.

Miss Will, who worked hard to purchase the bike as part of the cycle to work scheme during teacher training, underwent critical brain surgery after being diagnosed with a aneurysm in 2014.

Although she recovered well physically, the ordeal took its toll and she still experiences some PTSD, and her bike allowed her the freedom to escape anxiety.

The bike frame’s serial number is WBK949764K.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Ipswich East safer neighbourhood team on 101, quoting 37/54471/20.