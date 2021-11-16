Artist's sculpture features in world first cancer exhibit

An Ipswich artist's cancer story has gone on display in a world first exhibit of work showcasing patients' journeys.

Amy Elizabeth Green's artwork was selected by the Science Museum Group to feature in its Cancer Revolution: science, innovation and hope exhibit which has been on display at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

The Science Museum Group gathered objects from patients and families that represented their cancer journey to show that no two experiences are the same.

Amy has created a sculpture about her cancer which features alongside a portrait of the artist.

The Science Museum Group gathered objects from patients like Amy that represented their cancer journey to show that no two experiences are the same. - Credit: Science Museum Group

She said: “During my cancer and recovery creating artworks made me feel empowered and allowed me to reconnect to parts of my identity and physicality that cancer treatment had altered.

"My artworks represent my experiences of disembodiment, metamorphosis and duality. It was really important for me respond to these themes as they disrupt the wider social narratives around cancer, recovery and survivorship by not focusing on ‘wellness’ or linear ideals, but the more complex in-betweens.

"My cancer experience has presented so many social and emotional challenges, but has allowed me to rebuild my life surrounded by people who could engage and support me authentically.”

Amy Elizabeth Green, from Ipswich, features in the exhibition. - Credit: Science Museum Group

The exhibition will move to London in May 2022.

it is the first major object-rich exhibition to explore the past, present and future of how cancer is prevented, detected and treated.







