Artist's sculpture features in world first cancer exhibit
- Credit: Science Museum Group
An Ipswich artist's cancer story has gone on display in a world first exhibit of work showcasing patients' journeys.
Amy Elizabeth Green's artwork was selected by the Science Museum Group to feature in its Cancer Revolution: science, innovation and hope exhibit which has been on display at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.
The Science Museum Group gathered objects from patients and families that represented their cancer journey to show that no two experiences are the same.
Amy has created a sculpture about her cancer which features alongside a portrait of the artist.
She said: “During my cancer and recovery creating artworks made me feel empowered and allowed me to reconnect to parts of my identity and physicality that cancer treatment had altered.
"My artworks represent my experiences of disembodiment, metamorphosis and duality. It was really important for me respond to these themes as they disrupt the wider social narratives around cancer, recovery and survivorship by not focusing on ‘wellness’ or linear ideals, but the more complex in-betweens.
"My cancer experience has presented so many social and emotional challenges, but has allowed me to rebuild my life surrounded by people who could engage and support me authentically.”
Most Read
- 1 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 2 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
- 3 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
- 4 Council yet to make bid to 'level up' Ipswich roundabout
- 5 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral
- 6 Drink driver caught without lights on did not have full licence
- 7 Cyclist slapped in face during 'racially motivated' attempted robbery
- 8 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
- 9 Man who smashed van window and stole £4,200 in cash in Ipswich is jailed
- 10 Ipswich port bosses earmark 11 acres for development land
The exhibition will move to London in May 2022.
it is the first major object-rich exhibition to explore the past, present and future of how cancer is prevented, detected and treated.