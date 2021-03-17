Published: 12:28 PM March 17, 2021

From the Regent to The Railway, Status Quo keeping it real in 1999 by playing a pub gig. Ipswich Arts Centre want your pictures of local gigs for a new community project to be launched later this year - Credit: Archant

Remember the days before lockdown when you could go out with friends and enjoy a gig?

Remember how you could get lost in the music and discover a new favourite local band? Do you have any pictures of those wonderful nights? Did you capture any local bands taking flight on stage?

If so, then the Ipswich Arts Centre would love to hear from you as they are on the hunt for photos taken at any Ipswich gig to include as part of a new community project.

The Substance performed during the British Red Cross music festival at the Steamboat Pub in Ipswich. Ipswich Arts Centre are looking for photos of local gigs for a new project - Credit: Archant

It’s not just local bands, lots of great acts came to play in Ipswich when it was on the national circuit for rising artists. Did you catch any soon-to-be great names playing Ipswich before they were famous?

If you have any live performance pictures taken at Ipswich gigs that you would like to share then get in touch with Ipswich Arts Centre through IAC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ipswichartcentre or email ipswichartscentre@gmail.com.



