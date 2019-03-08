Gallery: Cornhill the hub for the enterainment in the Ipswich arts festival of 1983

We take a look back at the first day of the Ipswich arts festival in 1983 Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

Comedy, music and fashion were among the attractions as Ipswich staged an arts festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A youngster looking very stylish at the 1983 Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED A youngster looking very stylish at the 1983 Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The event took place back in 1983 and the programme of activities included a day of open-air entertainment outside the Town Hall on the Cornhill.

A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

An Ipswich Star photographer went along to capture some of the performances - which were witnessed by a large crowd enjoying the fun.

A man making the crowds laugh in a comedy act Picture: DAVID KINDRED A man making the crowds laugh in a comedy act Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

One of the performances saw an unfortunate actor soaked by a bucket of water tipped over him by his colleague in a slapstic comedy routine.

Musicians playing a tune on the Town Hall steps Picture: DAVID KINDRED Musicians playing a tune on the Town Hall steps Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Around the town there were a host of events, including activities in Christchurch Park and other venues.

Young and old watch on as the events unfold at the Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED Young and old watch on as the events unfold at the Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember the Ipswich arts festival in 1983, or were you part of the line-up of events?

To share your memories of the event, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk