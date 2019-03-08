Gallery: Cornhill the hub for the enterainment in the Ipswich arts festival of 1983
PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 October 2019
David Kindred
Comedy, music and fashion were among the attractions as Ipswich staged an arts festival.
A youngster looking very stylish at the 1983 Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED
The event took place back in 1983 and the programme of activities included a day of open-air entertainment outside the Town Hall on the Cornhill.
A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED
An Ipswich Star photographer went along to capture some of the performances - which were witnessed by a large crowd enjoying the fun.
A man making the crowds laugh in a comedy act Picture: DAVID KINDRED
One of the performances saw an unfortunate actor soaked by a bucket of water tipped over him by his colleague in a slapstic comedy routine.
Musicians playing a tune on the Town Hall steps Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Around the town there were a host of events, including activities in Christchurch Park and other venues.
Young and old watch on as the events unfold at the Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Do you remember the Ipswich arts festival in 1983, or were you part of the line-up of events?
