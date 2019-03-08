E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery: Cornhill the hub for the enterainment in the Ipswich arts festival of 1983

PUBLISHED: 14:33 30 October 2019

We take a look back at the first day of the Ipswich arts festival in 1983 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

We take a look back at the first day of the Ipswich arts festival in 1983 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

Comedy, music and fashion were among the attractions as Ipswich staged an arts festival.

A youngster looking very stylish at the 1983 Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDREDA youngster looking very stylish at the 1983 Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The event took place back in 1983 and the programme of activities included a day of open-air entertainment outside the Town Hall on the Cornhill.

A group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDREDA group of ladies dressed in traditional uniforms selling cakes and snacks to the people of Ipswich in Christchurch park Picture: DAVID KINDRED

An Ipswich Star photographer went along to capture some of the performances - which were witnessed by a large crowd enjoying the fun.

A man making the crowds laugh in a comedy act Picture: DAVID KINDREDA man making the crowds laugh in a comedy act Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

One of the performances saw an unfortunate actor soaked by a bucket of water tipped over him by his colleague in a slapstic comedy routine.

Musicians playing a tune on the Town Hall steps Picture: DAVID KINDREDMusicians playing a tune on the Town Hall steps Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Around the town there were a host of events, including activities in Christchurch Park and other venues.

Young and old watch on as the events unfold at the Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDREDYoung and old watch on as the events unfold at the Ipswich arts festival Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember the Ipswich arts festival in 1983, or were you part of the line-up of events?

To share your memories of the event, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing for good

Alexis McEwan and Anna Matthews at the new premises for La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Passenger banned from driving for supervising learner while drunk

Dina Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What will the weather be like for firework displays this weekend?

Will the weather stay dry and mild for fireworks displays over the weekend? Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists