Ipswich singer Ashton Jones to appear on Sky TV

Published: 7:00 PM June 5, 2021

Ipswich funk and soul performer Ashton Jones is giving a live performance on TV this Monday.

Mr Jones and his band are guests on Showcase TV's Live From The Edge and will sing three original tracks for the show.

He said: "It really was an honour to be asked to do this. With the past year being so difficult for musicians, we were absolutely raring to go and ready to snap up this opportunity to perform for a national televised audience.

"We're so looking forward to all of our planned gigs in the summer and we hope everyone is excited and ready to support their local musicians and band, for what looks like a packed schedule of music from around the county and further afield."

Mr Jones is also looking to do Ipswich and Suffolk gigs after his live tour was announced for this year.

For more see Showcase, SKY Channel 191, on Monday, June 7 at 9pm or follow Ashton Jones on social media. A full 45 minute livestream will follow on Sunday.