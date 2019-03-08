Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child
PUBLISHED: 18:54 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 05 August 2019
Archant
A woman has been left shaken after a teenager threw a liquid over her and made threatening comments while walking with her child.
It happened at 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 31, when the woman was walking with her child along Maidenhall Approach in Ipswich.
The woman, in her 20s, was approaching Stoke High School - Ormiston Academy when a boy in a group of five young people aged between 10 to 14 years old threw the liquid over her.
A boy then made a threatening comment towards her before they ran in the direction of nearby shops, which police say left her feeling shaken.
Police believe the liquid to have been water.
The three teenage boys are described as having short, dark hair and the two girls with long dark hair. The group were wearing dark clothing, jeans or tracksuits.
Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Wegg on 101 quoting reference 37/46096/19.
Comments have been disabled on this article.