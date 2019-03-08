Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has been left shaken after a teenager threw a liquid over her and made threatening comments while walking with her child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 31, when the woman was walking with her child along Maidenhall Approach in Ipswich.

The woman, in her 20s, was approaching Stoke High School - Ormiston Academy when a boy in a group of five young people aged between 10 to 14 years old threw the liquid over her.

A boy then made a threatening comment towards her before they ran in the direction of nearby shops, which police say left her feeling shaken.

Police believe the liquid to have been water.

The three teenage boys are described as having short, dark hair and the two girls with long dark hair. The group were wearing dark clothing, jeans or tracksuits.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ryan Wegg on 101 quoting reference 37/46096/19.