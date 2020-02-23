E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 February 2020

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A witness has spoken of the moment a man was found outside a takeaway in Ipswich following a serious assault which left him fighting for his life.

Officers were called to St Matthews Street, near the centre of Ipswich just after midnight after a man was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway.

The man, in his 40s, was later taken to hospital after suffering what police have described as life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

Suffolk police have since arrested two men and a teenage boy on suspicion of assault.

An additional police presence has been in the area for the day to reassure the public.

One nearby witness said they heard shouts from the street and found the injured man lying outside the takeaway with another man standing close by.

"He wasn't breathing," said the witness.

"They were worried why he was not moving."

Concerned by the state of the man, he called for police to attend and they arrived shortly after.

The witness said there had been problems previously in the area with people being robbed.

"It's happened three or four times, while people stand for the bus," said the witness.

The witness said he remained concerned about the wellbeing of the injured man.

"I pray that he recovers," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of males in the area shortly prior to, or after the incident in the area, should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 8 of Sunday,February 23

