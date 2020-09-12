E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jury in Ipswich attempted murder trial expected to retire next week

12 September, 2020 - 08:00
St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT

St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The jury in the trial of an Ipswich father-of-two accused of attempting to murder three men by deliberately mounting a pavement in Ipswich town centre and driving at them is expected to retire to consider its verdicts early next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, who has denied attempting to murder Shaun Littlewood, Ashley Green and Brandon Mann on March 8 and dangerous driving.

He has also denied two alternative offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard that as a result of the collision in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, Mr Littlewood went “flying” into the road and suffered serious head and brain injuries while Mr Green was struck by the car on the pavement and spent several days in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Brandon Mann was allegedly clipped by the car and received an injury to his leg which didn’t require hospital treatment.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, claimed that Broughton deliberately drove his Audi A3 at a group of pedestrians, colliding with three of them.

“He did it in revenge for an altercation which happened in the street a few moments earlier and intended to kill them,” alleged Mr Gair.

You may also want to watch:

Giving evidence Broughton claimed he had swerved on to the pavement in St Helen’s Street after he saw a flash and thought something had been thrown at his car.

“I must have pulled the steering wheel slightly to the left when I saw the flash,” said Broughton.

He said he heard a bang and was aware his windscreen had cracked but didn’t realise anyone was injured until he looked in his rear view mirror and saw someone lying in the road and someone running after his car.

Broughton said he had panicked when he saw he was being chased and had driven over a red traffic light on his way back to his brother’s flat.

Once there he had a drink and a spliff before contacting the police and handing himself in.

Broughton told the court that earlier that evening he had been leaving the Waterlily pub in St Helen’s Street when he had been verbally abused by a man before being set upon by at least three men.

During his evidence he denied deliberately driving at the men on the pavement and said he hadn’t intended to kill anyone or cause serious harm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

State of the art tennis courts opened up to the public in Kesgrave

Official opening of the new tennis courts in Kesgrave. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Great British holidays - Memories of Butlin’s and Pontins in Days Gone By

Disney characters at Butlin's holiday park in Clacton in 1973 Picture: JOHN LOUGHTON/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town’s opposition: a busy departure lounge at crisis club Wigan

John Sheridan. Picture: PA

One in nine police on light duties as result of illness and injury

A senior ranking officer said limited duties did not equate to inactivity or inability Picture: ARCHANT

Charity shop fashionista calls on bargain hunters to discover more hidden gems

Charity shop fashionista Elene Marsden is calling on the people of Ipswich to go out and find hidden gems Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE