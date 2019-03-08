Partly Cloudy

Judge receives honour from borough

PUBLISHED: 12:01 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 25 July 2019

Judge Martyn Levett (centre right) with Rev Charles Jenkin, deputy mayor Jane Riley and mayor Jan Parry after being confirmed as new Honorary Recorder of Ipswich. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

Suffolk judge Martyn Levett has been appointed Honorary Recorder of Ipswich.

Judge Martyn Levett signs the acceptance of his position as Honorary Recorder of Ipswich watched by Rev Charles Jenkin and deputy major Jane Riley. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBCJudge Martyn Levett signs the acceptance of his position as Honorary Recorder of Ipswich watched by Rev Charles Jenkin and deputy major Jane Riley. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Judge Levett, who has been the Resident Judge at Ipswich Crown Court since 2017, was appointed in a ceremony in the Grand Hall at Ipswich Corn Exchange in the presence of the Mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry, local councillors and members of the legal profession.

Judge Levett said: "I am very pleased and consider it a great honour to have your confidence to carry on this important role of Honorary Recorder.

"Suffolk is my home county; Ipswich is my home town and I know the streets like the back of my hand. I have lived here since a young man, so it is an honour to be recognised in this way.

"Whilst my appointment of Honorary Recorder is mainly ceremonial in nature it does allow for strong links between the Town and the judiciary to be maintained.

"This is particularly important because it ensures that the local community understands and feels connected to, and part of, the criminal justice system."

Historically, the Recorder of a town or city was a legal representative charged with the duties of dispensing justice at the Court.

The Recorder was also one of the key holders for the Town's Chest, where the important Town documents were stored.

