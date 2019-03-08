E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

PUBLISHED: 21:01 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:01 22 October 2019

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The death of a baby boy in Ipswich is being treated by police as 'unexplained'.

The tragic incident happened around 10.15am Tuesday, October 22, in Bulstrode Road, near Ipswich waterfront.

A baby boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance following a medical emergency, where he was sadly pronounced deceased.

An air ambulance and rapid response vehicle had also been in attendance.

A police scene remains in place while officers carry out an investigation into the circumstances behind his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

The baby's next of kin have been informed.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested by police and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where she awaits questioning by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of October 22.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Lines blocked after person hit by train

Mainline services to and from London have been cancelled this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Lines blocked after person hit by train

Mainline services to and from London have been cancelled this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He was the love of my life’ - Wife pays tribute to father-of-four Bob Parry

Bob Parry and Louise Parry have been married for 23 years. Picture: LOUISE PARRY

Takeaway deliveryman caught drink-driving days after motoring ban

Mohammed Hussain was found to have 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists