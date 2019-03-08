Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy
PUBLISHED: 21:01 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:01 22 October 2019
The death of a baby boy in Ipswich is being treated by police as 'unexplained'.
The tragic incident happened around 10.15am Tuesday, October 22, in Bulstrode Road, near Ipswich waterfront.
A baby boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance following a medical emergency, where he was sadly pronounced deceased.
An air ambulance and rapid response vehicle had also been in attendance.
A police scene remains in place while officers carry out an investigation into the circumstances behind his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
The baby's next of kin have been informed.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested by police and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where she awaits questioning by police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 91 of October 22.
