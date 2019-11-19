Police release woman arrested in connection with unexplained death of baby

Bulstrode Road was closed by police on October 22 as they investigated the scene of an unexplained death

The investigation into the unexplained death of a baby in Ipswich continues as police release a woman questioned in connection with the incident.

A baby found at the scene in Bulstrode Road later died at Ipswich Hospital. The cause is currently unexplained

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 10.15am on October 22, to reports of a medical emergency at an address in Bulstrode Road.

The baby found at the scene was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem was carried out on October 25 and the death of the baby remains unexplained at this time.

As part of the police investigation a woman in her 20s was arrested by police and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

She was questioned and released on bail. She was today released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary are still asking for any information members of the public may have in connection to the incident to contact the force by calling 101.

They can also report information directly to the Suffolk Constabulary website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.