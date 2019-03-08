Mum reveals trauma of how her son, born premature at 28 weeks, nearly died

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND Archant

Giving birth is supposed to be one of the happiest days of a mother’s life.

But today an Ipswich mother has spoken movingly about how she and her baby nearly died during labour when her son was born prematurely at 28 weeks.

Amy Hammond woke on Saturday, November 24 with awful stomach cramps and immediately called the NHS’ 111 service fearing the worse.

An ambulance arrived minutes later and paramedics were unsure at first what was wrong - but once in hospital, it transpired Amy was actually going into labour.

“I started to panic as my due date wasn’t until February 12,” the 20-year-old said.

“We didn’t have a cot prepared and I hadn’t even had my baby shower at the time.”

Once linked up to a machine, she could hear her son’s Jaxxon-James’ heartbeat - but then had to be rushed into an emergency caesarean after he was coming out feet first.

He was eventually born at 7.15am weighing 3lbs and 3oz - but the birth was extremely complicated, with Jaxxon-James having to be resuscitated after he stopped breathing. Amy was also said to be close to haemorrhaging.

Amy then fell ill with what nurses believed was sepsis, meaning she and her partner were stopped from seeing their son at a time when they just wanted to be by his side.

“The worst part of it all was not being allowed to see my son as I just wanted to be with him,” she said.

Jaxxon-James’ fight for life continued for the seven weeks in an incubator at the hospital - and even when Amy got him home, he had to be taken back into hospital within a couple of weeks because he was eating little and over-sleeping.

At one point he even stopped breathing while being fed by his father, with a heroic health visitor giving the baby life-saving resuscitation to bring him back round.

He stopped breathing again when later taken to the hospital, with Amy saying: “They were trying to do tests for meningitis but as he was so premature they were unable to find a vein and so instead had to put the cannula on his head.

“It was extremely traumatic and I remember just sitting there frozen and unable to do anything.”

But today Jaxxon-James is a picture of health having survived everything that was thrown at him - with Amy saying the bond with her son is “stronger than ever” after their battles.

“He has come out of the worst part of his life and he is just perfect,” she said.

“I will never be able to get over the experience as it was very traumatic - but in some ways I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

