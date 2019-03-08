Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mum reveals trauma of how her son, born premature at 28 weeks, nearly died

PUBLISHED: 15:35 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 24 March 2019

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

Archant

Giving birth is supposed to be one of the happiest days of a mother’s life.

Mother Amy Hammond was in complete shock when she went into labour 12 weeks early. Picture: AMY HAMMONDMother Amy Hammond was in complete shock when she went into labour 12 weeks early. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

But today an Ipswich mother has spoken movingly about how she and her baby nearly died during labour when her son was born prematurely at 28 weeks.

Amy Hammond woke on Saturday, November 24 with awful stomach cramps and immediately called the NHS’ 111 service fearing the worse.

An ambulance arrived minutes later and paramedics were unsure at first what was wrong - but once in hospital, it transpired Amy was actually going into labour.

“I started to panic as my due date wasn’t until February 12,” the 20-year-old said.

Jaxxon-James was born at 28 weeks old. Picture: AMY HAMMONDJaxxon-James was born at 28 weeks old. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

“We didn’t have a cot prepared and I hadn’t even had my baby shower at the time.”

Once linked up to a machine, she could hear her son’s Jaxxon-James’ heartbeat - but then had to be rushed into an emergency caesarean after he was coming out feet first.

He was eventually born at 7.15am weighing 3lbs and 3oz - but the birth was extremely complicated, with Jaxxon-James having to be resuscitated after he stopped breathing. Amy was also said to be close to haemorrhaging.

Amy then fell ill with what nurses believed was sepsis, meaning she and her partner were stopped from seeing their son at a time when they just wanted to be by his side.

Jaxxon-James is now living happily and healthily at home in Kesgrave, Ipswich. Picture: AMY HAMMONDJaxxon-James is now living happily and healthily at home in Kesgrave, Ipswich. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

“The worst part of it all was not being allowed to see my son as I just wanted to be with him,” she said.

Jaxxon-James’ fight for life continued for the seven weeks in an incubator at the hospital - and even when Amy got him home, he had to be taken back into hospital within a couple of weeks because he was eating little and over-sleeping.

At one point he even stopped breathing while being fed by his father, with a heroic health visitor giving the baby life-saving resuscitation to bring him back round.

He stopped breathing again when later taken to the hospital, with Amy saying: “They were trying to do tests for meningitis but as he was so premature they were unable to find a vein and so instead had to put the cannula on his head.

Jaxxon-James was born at 28 weeks premature weighing in at just 3lbs 3oz. Picture: AMY HAMMONDJaxxon-James was born at 28 weeks premature weighing in at just 3lbs 3oz. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

“It was extremely traumatic and I remember just sitting there frozen and unable to do anything.”

But today Jaxxon-James is a picture of health having survived everything that was thrown at him - with Amy saying the bond with her son is “stronger than ever” after their battles.

“He has come out of the worst part of his life and he is just perfect,” she said.

“I will never be able to get over the experience as it was very traumatic - but in some ways I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

Amy Hammond and son Jaxxon-James are now home in Ipswich and are enjoying their time together. Picture: AMY HAMMONDAmy Hammond and son Jaxxon-James are now home in Ipswich and are enjoying their time together. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

Jaxxon-James spent seven weeks in an incubator in Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMONDJaxxon-James spent seven weeks in an incubator in Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

Jaxxon-James spent seven weeks in an incubator in Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMONDJaxxon-James spent seven weeks in an incubator in Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

When Jaxxon-James was born premature at 28 weeks, Amy Hammond and her partner were not able to see him for seven hours. Picture: AMY HAMMONDWhen Jaxxon-James was born premature at 28 weeks, Amy Hammond and her partner were not able to see him for seven hours. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Naked bike ride coming to Ipswich

Getting the message across. Images from the World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK in 2014. Pictures: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Naked bike ride coming to Ipswich

Getting the message across. Images from the World Naked Bike Ride at , Clacton, Essex, UK in 2014. Pictures: Steve Waller

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum reveals trauma of how her son, born premature at 28 weeks, nearly died

Mother Amy Hammond and her son Jaxxon-James who was born 28 weeks old during an emergency cesarean at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: AMY HAMMOND

‘I told him I’d never been on Twitter...I had to convince him it wasn’t me!’ - Tabb reveals social media mix-up with McCarthy in look back at career

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.

‘I know Mick likes me’ - Judge doesn’t believe League One football would harm his Euro 2020 dream

Alan Judge has been capped five times by the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists