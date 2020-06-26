E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man bailed after arrest in connection with Ipswich balcony fall death

PUBLISHED: 16:20 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 26 June 2020

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

A person arrested in connection with the death of a man in Ipswich who fell from a balcony has been released on bail.

Officers were called just after 2.35am on Wednesday, June 24 to Duke Street to reports that a man had fallen from a third floor balcony.

The man, now identified as 64-year-old Gary Henderson from Dovercourt, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, was declared dead at the scene by ambulance staff.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a severe traumatic head injury.

On the afternoon of Thursday, 25 June, a 27-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has now been released on bail until Thursday, July 23, pending further enquiries.

Two other people, a man aged 26 from Harwich and a woman, aged 24 from Ipswich, were arrested shortly after the incident on Wednesday morning, also on suspicion of murder.

They were taken to Martlesham Police investigation Centre for questioning and the woman was released on bail until July 22, pending further enquiries.

The man was released under investigation.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Suffolk Constabulary Major Investigation Team, quoting reference 34924/20.

