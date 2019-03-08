Building society celebrates hours of volunteering

The Ipswich branch of Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating donating more than 90 hours of volunteering time to mark the start of a campaign week to get more people involved.

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Ipswich have donated 93 hours of their time to a variety of causes such as volunteering at Fare Share East Anglia, a charity that collects food that would otherwise go to waste and redistributes it to charities and community groups.

Since the society launched its award-winning volunteering scheme in 2007, over 100,000 hours of colleague time has been donated to charities and good causes around the UK.

Matthew Phillips, manager of the Ipswich branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: "Volunteers' Week is a great reminder of the contribution voluntary work can make across the UK and we know first-hand about the impact it has brought in Ipswich.

"For over a decade we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money to charities and community groups. That's why the Society's programme gives us the opportunity to support projects and charities in our local community here in Ipswich and we want to hear from more local groups that need support."