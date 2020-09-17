E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘It doesn’t matter if it’s a Banksy’ - Expert comments on town’s new street art

PUBLISHED: 19:09 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:09 17 September 2020

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A doctor of art has praised Ipswich’s new “Banksy-style” artwork for its political message, after it emerged in the town centre over the weekend.

Dr Susan Barnet, senior lecturer and fine art course leader at the University of Suffolk. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLKDr Susan Barnet, senior lecturer and fine art course leader at the University of Suffolk. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Mystery surrounds the piece of art which depicts a doctor looking up to a face mask which replicates a white flag.

It appeared on the side of a derelict office building near the Tacket Street NCP car park on Monday, prompting residents to speculate on its origin.

As of yet, no one has come forward to claim the painting but Dr Susan Barnet, senior lecturer and fine art course leader at the University of Suffolk, said it does not matter who created the artwork as it should be enjoyed no matter what its origin.

She said: “I think that this style of street art is fantastic and I think it’s a lovely well conceived work that successfully catches your attention and has a message as well.

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTThe 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

“I don’t think it matters if it is a Banksy or not. It does matter in terms of collecting value.

“But, I place very little priority on that and for me the work itself is an eloquent work no matter who did it.

“Lets look at it and evaluate it on its own merit.”

Dr Barnet also praised the work for its political message.

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTThe 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

She also commended the Ipswich art scene for continuing to produce thought provoking material which can be enjoyed by all, not just those going to galleries or museums.

“I don’t think there is a piece of art that doesn’t hold some form of political message,” she said.

“Anything you do, any mark you make, any material you wield in any way whatsoever carries a political message - as does the location it is done in.

“Of course we are talking about a piece that has an additional very direct agenda as well.

“Its fantastic to see this type of art around Ipswich.

“We work at the university to get our students to do this type of thing.

“To get that type of direct impact on an audience. No body is having to go into a gallery.

“I feel that Ipswich has a very lovely burgeoning art scene which is just going from strength to strength.”

One Ipswich resident, who parks next to the building every day, said: “I’ve always been a fan of Banksy and, even though this probably isn’t him, it’s great to see Banksy-style work around the town.”

