Ipswich barber continued to work with covid until taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:53 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 29 October 2020

An Ipswich barber’s shop has been given a £1,000 fixed penalty after its owner continued working through covid-19 symptoms until the day he was taken to hospital.

When Ipswich Council investigated the City Art Turkish Barber in Carr Street, officers found there wasn’t any mask-wearing by staff, owner or customers and test and trace details were not being recorded correctly.

The borough’s Portfolio Holder for Public Protection, Councillor Alasdair Ross said: “We’ve all got to play our part in keeping Coronavirus down in Ipswich. But if your business doesn’t do this, you might be paying a big fine or even be closed down.

“We’re doing all we can at Ipswich Borough Council to help businesses be covid-secure but where our advice is ignored and people put at risk we have no alternative but to take enforcement action.

“We will play our part in protecting Ipswich residents from businesses who don’t follow the rules and our message to businesses is simple – follow the rules and we won’t need to take action against your business.”

Official advice for people who have been to a premises where there has been a covid-19 case is that they should self-isolate for 14 days, even if they don’t display any symptoms themselves.

If they do show symptoms, they should arrange to take a Covid test.

