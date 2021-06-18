Ipswich town centre Barclays closes after rain water leaks into branch
- Credit: Archant
The Ipswich town centre Barclays branch has been forced to close after leaking rain water damaged the bank's electric light fittings.
Customers were asked to leave the branch in Princes Street, near the Cornhill, after the safety hazard was discovered shortly after midday on Friday.
A spokesman for Barclays was unable to confirm when the bank would be able to reopen.
The spokesman added: "Due to the current weather conditions, our Princes Street, Ipswich branch has today experienced water leaking into the branch and through electric light fittings.
"For the safety of our customers and colleagues, we have had to temporarily close the branch until we are able to make the building safe.
You may also want to watch:
"Colleagues are outside the branch and will be happy to answer any questions and advise on nearest branches. Our ATMs outside the branch continue to be operational.
"Both personal and business customers can also use the local Post Office to withdraw cash and pay in cheques. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and we will work as quickly as we can to get the branch open again."
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: England fan pulled out of water at Ipswich marina
- 2 Opening date confirmed for new indoor market in Ipswich's former Peacocks
- 3 'Happy-go-lucky' mum died in Ipswich days after news of second lockdown
- 4 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
- 5 'Stressed' bride forced to cut guest list just over a week before wedding
- 6 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
- 7 Drug courier delivering cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- 8 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager 'unintentionally' pulled trigger, defence says
- 9 Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich
- 10 £1.4m home with swimming pool and tennis court for sale on edge of Ipswich