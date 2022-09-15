News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for missing man last seen at Ipswich Hospital

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:01 AM September 15, 2022
Concerns have been raised for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen at Ipswich Hospital. 

Barez Abdulla was last seen at the hospital in Heath Road at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (September 13).

Mr Abdulla has been described by Suffolk police as 5ft 11 tall, of slim build, with cropped dark hair and a beard. 

He was last seen wearing a fitted white t-shirt with a green logo, blue jeans and trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Mr Abdulla's welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact us on 101."

