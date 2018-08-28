Drug dealer is jailed for 20 months

Old Bailey Archant

A London drug dealer supplying heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Byamukama was arrested in a flat in Norwich Court, Chevallier Street, Ipswich, with 24-year-old Kashief Laidley and 38-year-old Diane Phambala on January 20, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Plain-clothed police officers had earlier seen Laidley complete a deal in an alleyway next to Broomhill Park, where he was then joined by Phambala.

The pair had cycled to Phambala’s flat in Norwich Court flat where police arrested them and Byamukama and seized a quantity of cash and class A drugs.

Byamukama, 26, of Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine. He was jailed for 20 months but will be released almost immediately because of the time he has already served in custody.

At an earlier hearing Laidley, of Oakfield Road, Croydon, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and Phambala, who admitted permitting premises to be used for the preparation of cocaine and heroin, received a suspended jail sentence,