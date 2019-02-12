Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Jail for beggar who soiled church floor and has over 100 convictions

PUBLISHED: 19:46 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 19 February 2019

Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A beggar who defecated in an Ipswich church is starting a 15-week prison sentence after his latest appearance at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Carl Horth, 31, of no fixed address, was jailed on Friday after admitting a string of offences including abusive and threatening behaviour.

This charge related to an incident where he threatened to stab a woman with a needle used to inject drugs after she found him in a block of flats in Grimwade Street back in October.

Horth was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from entering Ipswich town centre for three years.

It follows a nationwide begging ban imposed on the 31-year-old in 2014.

He now has more than 100 convictions for over 200 offences – including the theft of an altar cloth and defecating in a church in October 2018.

Offences he admitted to on Friday, February 16, happened between October last year and February this year.

They included threatening someone after being caught smoking cannabis in their doorway in Grimwade Street, aggressively begging for money in Fore Street, stealing the altar cloth from St Mary at the Elms church and four breaches of his community protection notice (CPN).

His CBO also stops him begging for money or any other item within the borough of Ipswich, remaining on any premises (public or private) within the borough if asked to leave by a person responsible for it, entering any premises in the borough from which he has already been banned, and sleeping in any communal area of any housing block within the borough.

Breaching a CBO is another criminal offence and can result in an immediate prison sentence.

Sgt Vicky McParland, of the Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Carl Horth is a persistent beggar and has been a menace to those who live and work in Ipswich, along with visitors to the town.

“In addition to pestering people for money, he often forces his way into communal areas of buildings, leaving behind rubbish and is also known to both urinate and defecate in them.

“His aggressive and threatening behaviour has upset many people and he has refused to comply with a CPN issued to him in October last year.

“This notice was an opportunity for him to correct his behaviour without being prosecuted.

She added: “He was offered support and assistance from the many services available to him in Ipswich, but he refuses to engage with them.

“In light of his continued offending, we were left with no option but to apply for magistrates to impose the CBO banning him from the town centre.

“This will enable us to deal with him swiftly should he breach the order after he is released from prison.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Popular Kesgrave man Paul Moore ‘drowned after taking cocaine’, inquest hears

The body of missing Kesgrave dad Paul Moore was found on the banks of the River Orwell Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

Popular Kesgrave man Paul Moore ‘drowned after taking cocaine’, inquest hears

The body of missing Kesgrave dad Paul Moore was found on the banks of the River Orwell Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Jail for beggar who soiled church floor and has over 100 convictions

Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for three years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town badge comes loose again at Portman Road ground

The fire brigade was called to the Portman Road football ground. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD

‘There’s good competition in midfield and we push each other’ - Nolan’s relishing the challenge at Town

Jon Nolan scored the equaliser for Town against Derby last week. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists