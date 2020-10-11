E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire crews pumping out water from basement of Ipswich Best Western

PUBLISHED: 18:16 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 11 October 2020

Fire crews were called to the Best Western on London Road after its basement flooded Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called to the Best Western on London Road after its basement flooded Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters are currently pumping out the basement of a hotel on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the Best Western Hotel at Copdock on Sunday afternoon.

Three crews, two from Haverhill and one from Ipswich, were called to the scene shortly before 4pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that there was understood to be some flooding in the basement of around 50cm.

It’s not clear at this stage what caused the flooding but no one has been injured or evacuated from the building.

UK Power network were called to the building before crews could remove the water, to ensure the electricity was made safe.

Firefighters began pumping water from the basement at 5.30pm.

