Final chance to see the Elmers before their fond farewell

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmer's in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

They've been seen by thousands of people, but tomorrow will be the final chance to see the colourful Elmers on the streets of Ipswich.

David Ellesmere pictured with “The Room in the Elephant” at the Buttermarket - part of the Elmer art trail Picture: David Ellesmere David Ellesmere pictured with “The Room in the Elephant” at the Buttermarket - part of the Elmer art trail Picture: David Ellesmere

The art trail has attracted people from far and wide and of all ages, with people enjoying walking and running the route - often taking selfies or video at each elephant - and visiting Ipswich's parks, shopping centres and other businesses en route.

Singer Roma Nicholson even busked her way around the trail - raising money along the way.

Organisers have been thrilled with the success of Elmer's Big Parade this summer, and next month the herd will go to new homes when they are auctioned off to raise money for the work of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

The 139 full-size and little Elmers have become a fixture in the town centre but will be removed after tomorrow.

Norman Lloyd with Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Norman Lloyd with Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaign manager Norman Lloyd said: "We cannot believe the summer has flown by so quickly.

"All the months and years of planning that have gone into this, we've been looking forward to it for so long and it's been fantastic to see how many people have come to the town to see the Elmers.

"We've also been very fortunate with the weather, it's let the public enjoy the trail for a lot longer which is just great.

Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sebastian enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"There's still going to be one more chance to see the Elmers after the trail.

"On September 28 and 29 all of them will be coming to the Corn Exchange for a final farewell event."

Until then they will be removed from their plinths and stored safely.

The auction will take place on October 3 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, with all 55 full-size Elmers up for sale along with the additional Hero sculpture that has been travelling around town in the last few weeks.

The 86-strong learning herd has been just as popular, each decorated by a school, youth group or community organisation.

Stickers for the Elmers Big Parade sticker album will still be available, and if you're missing the last few elephants, remember you can buy individual stickers from our office in Princes Street.

The Elmer's Big Parade has been designed by a collection of incredible artists with unique designs, some connected to the history of the town and county, others using Elmer's instantly recognisable pattern to make a clever piece of art.