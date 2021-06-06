News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Free bikes for NHS workers in Ipswich and free repairs for all cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:00 PM June 6, 2021   
Chris Blomeley and Dave Penny from the Ipswich Bike Project

Chris Blomeley and Dave Penny from the Ipswich Bike Project - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An environmentalist has launched a passion project to offer free bike repairs, adapted trikes for the disabled and a hire scheme as an alternative to petrol and diesel cars in Ipswich.

The Ipswich Bike Project launched last Sunday on the Waterfront as part of Christopher Blomeley's vision to encourage cycling.

The 60-year-old from Colchester says bicycles are the "antidote" to petrol and diesel vehicles, and wants to ensure it isn't difficult for people to get on two wheels.

Chris Blomeley from the Ipswich Bike Project

Chris Blomeley from the Ipswich Bike Project - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We have a hub which is offering free basic bike repairs once a week," he said. "This will support the everyday cyclist who might want to cycle to work or school.

"There is enough space down on the Waterfront for accessible cycling, for those learning to ride and people with disabilities who may need adapted trikes — we'll support any organisations looking to support people with health and fitness needs.

You may also want to watch:

"We are hiring out bikes in exchange for a donation, but we are not like the Boris Bike scheme which is just commercial — this is a community project."

People have been donating their old and unused bikes to the not-for-profit group, which is in turn giving them away to NHS workers, who might be keen not to use public transport or can't afford to buy a bike.

Chris Blomeley and Dave Penny have started up a scheme to get local people involved in cycling

Chris Blomeley and Dave Penny have started up a scheme to get local people involved in cycling - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
  2. 2 Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers
  3. 3 Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system
  1. 4 Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance
  2. 5 Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot
  3. 6 Isaacs to open plant-based café on the Waterfront
  4. 7 The top Suffolk hotels chosen by Tripadvisor guests
  5. 8 Ipswich has one of the lowest Covid infection rates in the country
  6. 9 'Selfish' few breach Covid rules with holiday home get-together
  7. 10 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed

The project will be providing 'led cycles' in partnership with Cycling UK to take riders on routes through Ipswich and Suffolk.

These rides aim to encourage drivers to share the road with cyclists and feel welcome, as well as helping cyclists assert their right to be there.

Another idea by Mr Blomeley is to provide a delivery service for businesses looking to use less mileage — a scheme which will provide local jobs.

"We want to be a solution to a problem," he added. "Why are we having this love affair with cars?

"We have the antidote and are spear heading this environmental push to bring new jobs and create more in the future."

The scheme hopes to get more people on bikes in Ipswich and Suffolk

The scheme hopes to get more people on bikes in Ipswich and Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ipswich Bike Project has signed up to the Ipswich Cycling and Walking Charter which aims to address pollution, congestion and inactive lifestyles.

Click here for the Ipswich Bike Project Facebook page or email them here

Environment News
Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Noah's Ark cannot leave Ipswich Waterfront as it has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Ag

Investigations

Stuck Noah's Ark sparks 'international incident' as UK Government wades in

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of other Chinese buffets in Ipswich and further afield in Suffolk. PICTURE: Arch

Coronavirus

Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Joel Deeny

'Wicked' Ipswich man joked about sex with children in 'vulgar' phone calls

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Witches guest Scott Nicholls battles with Ty Proctor going into turn one of the opening heat.

Speedway

HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Stars shock Witches in dramatic last two heats

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus