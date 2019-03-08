Ipswich bikers among the 7,000 heading to parliament in ‘Soldier F’ protest

Picture: JAY LORENZ

A group of ex-serving military personnel set off from Ipswich this morning towards London in support of a former British soldier who is facing two murder charges in relation to Bloody Sunday.

The bikers set off from Ipswich around 8am before heading to Colchester United football ground and onto parliament as a part of the rally which sees bikers come together from across the country.

The protest, named the ‘Rolling Thunder ride’, has been organised by armed forces veterans in support of Soldier F, who is today facing two murder charges relating to deaths in Londonderry in 1972.

More than 30 Ipswich bikers will be joining the demonstration, which is set to arrive at Westminster around noon.

The soldier in question is an ex-serving member of the parachute regiment and is facing murder charges after the deaths of two civil rights demonstrators on January 20, 1972.

14 civilians were killed and a further 14 were wounded when troops fired at demonstrators in the Bogside area of Londonderry - the day later became known as ‘Bloody Sunday’ and is one of the darkest days of the troubles in Northern Ireland.

Traffic delays are expected throughout today and the Met Police is thought to be working with the protests organisers to ensure that the rally runs smoothly.