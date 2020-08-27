E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man taken to hospital with puncture wound following assault in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 14:19 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 27 August 2020

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a late night attack in Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk police were called shortly after 1.05am on Thursday, August 27 to an incident on Bilberry Road in the Ravenswood area of the town.

When they arrived they found that a man in his 20s had been injured following an altercation with four other males.

The man had sustained a stab wound to his buttock, an injury to his groin and bruising to his face.

Four males then ran from the scene.

The injured man was taken to Ipswich Hospital via road ambulance.

His injuries were deemed to be non-life-changing or life-threatening.

Officers remained at the scene of the incident throughout the day on Thursday while they continued to carry out forensic work.

They also carried out CCTV work and house-to-house enquiries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police believe that this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community.”

However, the spokesman confirmed that the police would be putting out extra patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure members of the public following the incident.

Inquiries into the case are ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, who saw any suspicious activity or who may have captured CCTV footage in and around the area should contact South CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/49814/20.

Information can also be reported via the Suffolk police website.

Alternatively those with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

