Published: 5:00 PM April 3, 2021

Oscar in his hi-vis jacket and litter picker, with dad Justin - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Binmen in Ipswich have given a goody bag of gifts to a nine-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition - after he became captivated by watching them at work.

Oscar Robinson has 49, XXXY Syndrome — a chromosome abnormality which causes learning disabilities and birth defects. He has been shielding with his mum and dad all year in their Ipswich home.

Oscar's father, Justin, said: "We got the letter last year saying Oscar was extremely clinically vulnerable so have been spending all our time at home since then.

Oscar opened his goody bag from the binmen on Friday and was overjoyed - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"The binmen have been some of the few people who were a conduit of sorts to the outside world and Oscar latched on to that.

"Every Wednesday he is listening out for them, which can make home schooling difficult because as soon as there's a movement he's off to see if it's them.

"Oscar has very poor communication skills so unfortunately a lot of people pass him by, but those guys didn't."

The goody bag from Ipswich Borough Council on Thursday, April 1, contained a number of Digby gifts, as well as his own hi-vis.

Mr Robinson added: "The binmen are doing a great job and thanks so much to them for being there — though this jacket will I'm sure become a bone of contention when he refuses to ever take it off."

Oscar drew one of the binmen, Gary, for his Community Heroes project a few weeks ago and it's now been stuck on inside of the lorry.

Oscar's favourite Ipswich binman Gary who he drew as his Community Hero - Credit: Justin Robinson

Chris Taylor, IBC waste and cleansing operations manager, said: “In these difficult times, we’re pleased that our bin crew has been able to make a difference and brighten Oscar’s day.

"All our crews work hard to provide a quality service to Ipswich residents and it is lovely to know that it is appreciated – even by our younger residents.

“As Oscar has gone the extra mile to thank the crew for their efforts, we couldn’t see his kindness go without reward.

"We hope he likes the goody bag and the crew look forward to seeing him in his new hi-vis next week.”