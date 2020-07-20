Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A trio of Ipswich bin men have come to the rescue of two dogs who became trapped in a car after their owners’ keys got locked inside.

Dulcie and Jess were unharmed and are now doing well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dulcie and Jess were unharmed and are now doing well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bridget Kingscote from Ipswich and her two golden retrievers Dulcie and Jess had been out for a walk up near Ipswich Hospital recently.

Ms Kingscote had brought the tired dogs back to her car when she accidentally locked her keys inside, trapping her two companions.

Away from home and on a warm day, Ms Kingscote quickly became worried for her dogs safety.

Ms Kingscote decided to approach some nearby refuse collectors, who were out on a round for help and asked them how she could smash her way into the car to let out her trapped pets.

Local binmen helped rescue Dulcie and Jess Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Local binmen helped rescue Dulcie and Jess Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rather than let Ms Kingscote smash her car’s window the team of Ipswich Borough Council bin men - driver Nick Brett and loaders Danny Dilger and Stephen Bond, set about formulating a plan to help her.

“I asked which window I should smash,” said Ms Kingscote.

“They told me to jump in the cab.”

One of the bin men drove Ms Kingscote back to her house as quickly as possible to get her spare keys.

The other bin men stayed behind to look after the dogs with other local residents getting water and wet blankets to help the dogs once they were released.

“They were so kind and nice,” said Ms Kingscote.

“They did it so quickly.

“I just thought they would help me smash a window.”

With the team’s help Ms Kingscote was able to quickly get back to the car with her spare key and release the dogs.

Thanks to the quick work of the bin men Ms Kingscote’s dogs went unharmed.

Following the impromptu rescue Ms Kingscote said she tried to offer the bin men money for their help but they refused the kind offer, telling her that they didn’t accept money for helping people.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said:“We’re pleased that Ms Kingscote’s dogs are okay and that our operatives Nick, Danny and Stephen were able to assist in their rescue.

“They work extremely hard alongside the wider team to deliver a vital front line service to Ipswich residents, but on that day they were simply two dogs’ best friends’.”