E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

PUBLISHED: 19:01 20 July 2020

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A trio of Ipswich bin men have come to the rescue of two dogs who became trapped in a car after their owners’ keys got locked inside.

Dulcie and Jess were unharmed and are now doing well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDulcie and Jess were unharmed and are now doing well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bridget Kingscote from Ipswich and her two golden retrievers Dulcie and Jess had been out for a walk up near Ipswich Hospital recently.

Ms Kingscote had brought the tired dogs back to her car when she accidentally locked her keys inside, trapping her two companions.

Away from home and on a warm day, Ms Kingscote quickly became worried for her dogs safety.

Ms Kingscote decided to approach some nearby refuse collectors, who were out on a round for help and asked them how she could smash her way into the car to let out her trapped pets.

Local binmen helped rescue Dulcie and Jess Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLocal binmen helped rescue Dulcie and Jess Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rather than let Ms Kingscote smash her car’s window the team of Ipswich Borough Council bin men - driver Nick Brett and loaders Danny Dilger and Stephen Bond, set about formulating a plan to help her.

“I asked which window I should smash,” said Ms Kingscote.

“They told me to jump in the cab.”

You may also want to watch:

One of the bin men drove Ms Kingscote back to her house as quickly as possible to get her spare keys.

The other bin men stayed behind to look after the dogs with other local residents getting water and wet blankets to help the dogs once they were released.

“They were so kind and nice,” said Ms Kingscote.

“They did it so quickly.

“I just thought they would help me smash a window.”

With the team’s help Ms Kingscote was able to quickly get back to the car with her spare key and release the dogs.

Thanks to the quick work of the bin men Ms Kingscote’s dogs went unharmed.

Following the impromptu rescue Ms Kingscote said she tried to offer the bin men money for their help but they refused the kind offer, telling her that they didn’t accept money for helping people.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said:“We’re pleased that Ms Kingscote’s dogs are okay and that our operatives Nick, Danny and Stephen were able to assist in their rescue.

“They work extremely hard alongside the wider team to deliver a vital front line service to Ipswich residents, but on that day they were simply two dogs’ best friends’.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Most Read

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

See Ipswich from the air in these Days Gone By photos

An aerial view of part of Ipswich Dock from over Stoke Bridge in June 1971. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Family will ‘never stop’ looking for answers over grandfather’s horrific driveway death

Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich set to draw up a £25m wishlist – where should money be spent?

How could £25m transform Ipswich town centre? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk has now taken on The Hold in Ipswich – open to public in autumn

The Hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Councillors take sides as Ipswich Labour tensions erupt on social media

Ipswich borough councillor Alasdair Ross is portfolio holder for public safety and during the lockdown he delivered some PPE in the region: ALASDAIR ROSS

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN