WATCH: ‘I’ve got the biscuit sweats!’ Has Lee demolished Custard Cream-eating record in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 18:45 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 15 December 2019

Pacitti Company director Robert Pacitti with contestants Karl Forsdike, Lee Brade and David Wright.The contestants were picked from the crowd at the Ipswich Biscuit Competition to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for eating the most cream-filled biscuits in one minute. Picture: HOLLY HUME

A hardy competitor declared that he had the "biscuit sweats" after appearing to demolish the record for eating the most Custard Creams in a minute at an Ipswich event.

Host, Robert Pacitti of the Pacitti Company, invited onlookers at Ipswich Town Hall who had gathered to hear the results of the competition to try their best to eat as many as possible.

Three contestants volunteered to take on the challenge hoping to break Patrick Bertoletti's record which had stood since January 14 2012.

Young David Wright managed to eat three of the biscuits at just 12-years-old whilst Karl Forsdike, 37, managed six in the minute.

Brave Lee Brade was triumphant in managing to eat eight custard creams which took him over the record which had stood for seven long years.

The 29-year-old came off the stage in a heat after his efforts and the first thing he said was: "I think I've got the biscuit sweats".

