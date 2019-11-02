What would make the perfect biscuit for Ipswich?

A final call for entries has been made for the Ipswich Biscuit competition. Picture: PACITTI COMPANY PACITTI COMPANY

Eccles has its cakes, Stilton has its cheese and Yorkshire has its tea - and very soon, Ipswich could become famous for biscuits as an unusual competition draws to a close.

The Pacitti Company launched a contest to create an "edible ambassador" for Suffolk's Waterfront town more than a month ago.

It is looking to create a signature biscuit which will not only be dunked in cups of tea across the land but also showcase what is special about Ipswich.

But there is not long left - those who want to design a snack to overtake the Hob Nob or the Rich Tea have until Tuesday, November 5 to make their entries.

Robert Pacitti, founder of Pacitti Company, said: "For centuries Ipswich has been a place of international trade, with an important port and trade heritage and associations with the manufacturing and processing of food ingredients (sugar and flour being two examples that many Ipswich people remember).

"It's been a town of mixed fortunes, yet so many people are so proud to call it home.

"Ipswich deserves celebration as the county town of Suffolk. The Ipswich Biscuit competition offers an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate pride of place, who we are and what it means to live here."

The winner of the competition, which will be announced in December, will receive a £100 cash prize.

But perhaps an even greater honour will be a chance to get The Ipswich Biscuit into commercial production next year, so it goes on sale alongside Digestives and Garibaldis across the country.

Recipes are invited from everyone who has ever had an association with Ipswich and can be sweet or savoury, based on favourite flavours, a reminder of a loved one or an important place.

It is free to enter and open to individuals, friends, families, groups and colleagues.

To enter, upload details here.

Practical help is available for anyone who wants to participate who doesn't have access to a camera, internet or working oven. Call 01473 216545.