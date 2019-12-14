Which cookie was crowned the 'Ipswich Biscuit'?

Ten finalists were selected by a panel of judges to be professionally baked for testing at the Ipswich Biscuit competition. This, the winning biscuit, was a soft lemon-flavoured creation. Picture: HOLLY HUME Archant

Stilton has its cheese, Yorkshire has its tea and now Ipswich has its very own biscuit.

But which mouth-watering cookie won the coveted accolade of being an edible ambassador for Suffolk's county town?

There were plenty of tasty options to choose from after the Pacitti Company launched a competition to find a biscuit Ipswich could call its own, which would rival the Digestive, Rich Tea and Bourbon.

Hundreds of people visited Ipswich Town Hall on Saturday, December 14 to taste the final 10 contenders, which included a smooth almond cream flavoured treat and even a Chinese-inspired creation of turnip, brown sugar and ginger.

But in the end it was Eleanor Tadesse's lemon-flavoured creation which tingled people's taste buds the most, as 300 people munched through 3,000 biscuits to vote on the winner

The 15-year-old aspiring baker, who spends much of her spare time making things at home, said: "I just thought I'd try it for a bit of fun" - but has now won the coveted prize.

It means her biscuit will be put into production and available to buy, so people can dunk her creation into their teas and enjoy them as a snack.

She will work with the Pacitti Company to develop her recipe for official production in late 2020 but also takes home a £100 cash prize.

Second place was awarded to Lauren Blackett and Charlie Price's Bajan-inspired creation which wonderfully combined coconut, rum and lime.

Third place was awarded to a biscuit made by the Green Room Cafe in St Margaret's Green, with a walnut and caramel concoction to represent Ipswich's twinned town Arras in France.

Robert Pacitti, director of the Pacitti Company, said: "A few months ago we put out a call to find something delicious that can eventually can have the word Ipswich pricked or iced or marked on it to symbolise our town.

"A biscuit is a disc of something you eat and might not think about, but there's memory in the heritage and taste.

"It just might something to bring us together in this funny time."