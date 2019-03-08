E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you bake the 'Ipswich Biscuit'?

PUBLISHED: 18:25 17 September 2019

The biscuits with Vicki Chapman and Mike Cherry at the WillisTowersWatson Building Picture: PACITTI COMPANY

The biscuits with Vicki Chapman and Mike Cherry at the WillisTowersWatson Building Picture: PACITTI COMPANY

PACITTI COMPANY

A new competition has been launched by the Pacitti Company in the hopes of creating a biscuit to serve as an 'ambassador' for Ipswich.

The Ipswich Biscuit competition aims to find the edible ambassador for Ipswich Picture: PACITTI COMPANYThe Ipswich Biscuit competition aims to find the edible ambassador for Ipswich Picture: PACITTI COMPANY

The bumper-packed baking competition aims to showcase the talent on show in Ipswich to the rest of the world.

Open to lifelong 'Ipswichians' and new arrivals alike, the biscuit baking bonanza organised by the Pacitti Company is free to enter and open to individuals, groups, families, friends and colleagues with the winner taking home an undisclosed cash prize.

You may also want to watch:

Alice Sandon, from the Pacitti Company, said: "So many of us are proud to call Ipswich home but whilst its star is rising again, it's been a town of mixed fortunes, meaning considerations around place, nutritional health and wellbeing are serious here.

"We know that it takes much more than a biscuit to solve some of the issues faced by this town, but we believe that the Ipswich Biscuit offers a good opportunity for our community to come together in a meaningful way, to display pride in who we are, where we live and what we want."

An official launch of the competition in the town centre on Friday, September 13, saw support continue to grow.

Ipswich mayor Jan Parry said she is backing the bake: "The Ipswich Biscuit Competition is a brilliantly collaborative, inventive and thoughtful project from the Pacitti Company in which we can all take part and I cannot wait to taste the results. Let's make an edible ambassador for Ipswich. I am both happy and proud to back the bake."

Those interested in taking part can do so here.

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Everything you need to know about the Great East Run 2019

Thousands of people are set to take park in the Great East Run 2019 in Ipswich this weekend Picture: MARK ANDREW WITTER

Hundreds respond to offer of free self defence classes for women

Hazem Attia is running two free self defence classes for women in Ipswich Picture: HAZEM ATTIA

High five! Ipswich beauty salon’s haul at UK awards

Victoria Burrows and Anita Lord with the five British Hair & Beauty Awards certificates at Escape Beauty Rooms. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Man seen ‘swinging punches’ spat at police officers, court hears

The assault happened outside Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Could you bake the ‘Ipswich Biscuit’?

The biscuits with Vicki Chapman and Mike Cherry at the WillisTowersWatson Building Picture: PACITTI COMPANY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists