Could you bake the ‘Ipswich Biscuit’?

A new competition has been launched by the Pacitti Company in the hopes of creating a biscuit to serve as an 'ambassador' for Ipswich.

The bumper-packed baking competition aims to showcase the talent on show in Ipswich to the rest of the world.

Open to lifelong 'Ipswichians' and new arrivals alike, the biscuit baking bonanza organised by the Pacitti Company is free to enter and open to individuals, groups, families, friends and colleagues with the winner taking home an undisclosed cash prize.

Alice Sandon, from the Pacitti Company, said: "So many of us are proud to call Ipswich home but whilst its star is rising again, it's been a town of mixed fortunes, meaning considerations around place, nutritional health and wellbeing are serious here.

"We know that it takes much more than a biscuit to solve some of the issues faced by this town, but we believe that the Ipswich Biscuit offers a good opportunity for our community to come together in a meaningful way, to display pride in who we are, where we live and what we want."

An official launch of the competition in the town centre on Friday, September 13, saw support continue to grow.

Ipswich mayor Jan Parry said she is backing the bake: "The Ipswich Biscuit Competition is a brilliantly collaborative, inventive and thoughtful project from the Pacitti Company in which we can all take part and I cannot wait to taste the results. Let's make an edible ambassador for Ipswich. I am both happy and proud to back the bake."

