Black couple say police action was ‘upsetting’ after being accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’

Ingrid Antione-Oniyoke and Falil Oniyoke were stopped by police in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A black couple questioned by police in Ipswich and accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ of the Black Lives Matter movement have described the experience as ‘upsetting’.

Ingrid Antione-Oniyoke and Falil Oniyoke were stopped by two officers moments after “glancing” at a police car that was parked in Ipswich.

The exchange was recorded and posted to Twitter by the couple’s daughter Maja.

The video quickly went viral and has been viewed more than 2 million times.

In the recording, two officers are seen questioning the couple and asking for identification.

When the couple relent, the female police officer is heard saying they are “just jumping on the bandwagon of the current climate” - a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Suffolk police have confirmed they will apologise to the couple and investigate the incident.

Mr Oniyoke said the “bandwagon” comment only “fuelled the flames” of the exchange and left him and his wife “upset”.

He added: “We’re happy to work with the police but the approach the officers took was unacceptable.

“If they had had a satisfactory reason for asking for ID there wouldn’t have been a problem.

“But the relationship was not there.

“It was really upsetting and unprofessional, especially at a time like this.”

Mrs Antione-Oniyoke said: “We still don’t know why we were stopped.

“We have to hear the police’s explanation. We want this to go as smoothly as possible.”

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Having looked at the issues raised by a large number of people, particularly regarding certain comments which were made on the video, we would like to apologise for the offence these have caused.

“The constabulary is very aware of the depth of feeling surrounding the events of the last few weeks and the issues of racism in our society.

“We always try to ensure we police all our communities with dignity, respect and fairness.

“Where those values are not met we will do everything we can to learn from that.”