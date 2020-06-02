Black Lives Matter peaceful protest to be held in Ipswich this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Ipswich this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US. PA Picture: NISLL CARSON/PA WIRE

The death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in the custody of a white police officer in America has sparked global protests and there will be a Black Lives Matter protest held in Ipswich this weekend.

Sheila Barbosa has organised a Black Lives Matter protest to be held this Saturday at the Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange. Picture: SHEILA BARBOSA Sheila Barbosa has organised a Black Lives Matter protest to be held this Saturday at the Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange. Picture: SHEILA BARBOSA

The incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday May 25 has triggered a surge of support for the race equality movement in the UK and Ipswich dental nurse Sheila Barbosa has organised a peaceful protest to go ahead on Saturday outside Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange.

“This is a human race matter,” the 34-year-old explained. “The protest is against racism and we want to be able to walk free – black people want to be free.

“We should all be doing this, we should come together as people for the good of the human race.

“We don’t hear about black police officers killing white people, so it is just black people who are being killed. We feel threatened.”

Hundreds of people are expected attend the protest, which is happening between 2pm and 6pm, and there will be roughly seven guest speakers throughout the day.

Miss Barbosa, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, is urging protesters to comply with Covid-19 government regulations by adhering to social distancing during the event and wearing facemasks.

The Portuguese national has lived in Ipswich for 13 years and added: “This is a problem not just in America, just because we haven’t seen this in Suffolk, doesn’t mean we don’t need to do this.

“We need to do this before anything happens – not afterwards because it happened.”

Former Mayor of Ipswich Glen Chisholm has also spoken up about the importance of the equality movement after experiencing racism and prejudice growing up in Ipswich.

He wrote in an article for this newspaper: “While we may not be able to change what’s happening in America, we can change what’s happening in our own backyard.

“We can listen and try to understand each other and try to work together to stop the spread of hate and prejudice.”

Miss Barbosa has recently dedicated time to her photography business and is launching a powerful project exploring a concept where white people are pictured as the subjugated race.

She is planning on constructing images of reversed segregation with white and black models and is actively recruiting for it now on her Instagram @zoomphoto4u