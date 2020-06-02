E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Black Lives Matter peaceful protest to be held in Ipswich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 20:29 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:35 02 June 2020

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Ipswich this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US. PA Picture: NISLL CARSON/PA WIRE

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Ipswich this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US. PA Picture: NISLL CARSON/PA WIRE

The death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in the custody of a white police officer in America has sparked global protests and there will be a Black Lives Matter protest held in Ipswich this weekend.

Sheila Barbosa has organised a Black Lives Matter protest to be held this Saturday at the Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange. Picture: SHEILA BARBOSASheila Barbosa has organised a Black Lives Matter protest to be held this Saturday at the Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange. Picture: SHEILA BARBOSA

The incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday May 25 has triggered a surge of support for the race equality movement in the UK and Ipswich dental nurse Sheila Barbosa has organised a peaceful protest to go ahead on Saturday outside Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange.

“This is a human race matter,” the 34-year-old explained. “The protest is against racism and we want to be able to walk free – black people want to be free.

“We should all be doing this, we should come together as people for the good of the human race.

“We don’t hear about black police officers killing white people, so it is just black people who are being killed. We feel threatened.”

Hundreds of people are expected attend the protest, which is happening between 2pm and 6pm, and there will be roughly seven guest speakers throughout the day.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Barbosa, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, is urging protesters to comply with Covid-19 government regulations by adhering to social distancing during the event and wearing facemasks.

The Portuguese national has lived in Ipswich for 13 years and added: “This is a problem not just in America, just because we haven’t seen this in Suffolk, doesn’t mean we don’t need to do this.

“We need to do this before anything happens – not afterwards because it happened.”

Former Mayor of Ipswich Glen Chisholm has also spoken up about the importance of the equality movement after experiencing racism and prejudice growing up in Ipswich.

He wrote in an article for this newspaper: “While we may not be able to change what’s happening in America, we can change what’s happening in our own backyard.

“We can listen and try to understand each other and try to work together to stop the spread of hate and prejudice.”

Miss Barbosa has recently dedicated time to her photography business and is launching a powerful project exploring a concept where white people are pictured as the subjugated race.

She is planning on constructing images of reversed segregation with white and black models and is actively recruiting for it now on her Instagram @zoomphoto4u

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Most Read

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Nando’s reopens in Ipswich

Nando's at Ipswich's Cardinal Park has reopened for deliveries Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Black Lives Matter peaceful protest to be held in Ipswich this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Ipswich this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US. PA Picture: NISLL CARSON/PA WIRE

How can our high streets win back the shoppers as lockdown eases?

Ipswich town centre has been very quiet during the lockdown. How can it win back the shoppers? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Calls for change as report shows extent of Covid-19 risk to BAME people

Phanuel Mutumburi, business and operations director for Ipswich & Suffolk Council for Racial Equality. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools given guidance packs to support pupils’ mental health after lockdown

The Psychology in Schools team have produced support packs to help schools address fears and anxieties of pupils who returned to school this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24