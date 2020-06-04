Ipswich Black Lives Matter protest moved from Cornhill to Christchurch Park
PUBLISHED: 10:33 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 04 June 2020
Ipswich’s Black Lives Matter protest this weekend has been moved from outside the Town Hall to Christchurch Park - to allow for a better chance of social distancing.
Organisers say moving the location of the event on Saturday, June 6 at 2pm will ahelp everyone to stay two metres apart during the current coronavirus crisis.
There is currently construction work on Ipswich’s Cornhill, which would have made social distancing harder.
The event has been organised in response to the shocking death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday May 25.
The video of a police officer kneeling on his neck while Floyd gasped: “I can’t breathe” has triggered a wave of riots in America and protests across the world.
Dental nurse Sheila Barbosa, who has organised the Ipswich protest, said: “This is a human race matter.
“The protest is against racism and we want to be able to walk free – black people want to be free.
“We should all be doing this, we should come together as people for the good of the human race.”
However, the 34-year-old has urged all those attending to comply with government social distancing rules and wear face masks.
A number of speakers are planned for the event and there will also be a kneel in George Floyd’s memory.
