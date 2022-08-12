News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Someone relatable and passionate' - Can you help an Ipswich BME group?

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:00 PM August 12, 2022
The BME Suffolk Support Group are looking for someone with media knowledge and a passion for supporting young people

The BME (black and ethnic minorities) Suffolk Support Group is looking for someone with media knowledge and a passion for supporting young people to come on board their team. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich group which supports black people and those from ethnic minorities who live in the town is searching for someone to step into the shoes of their media officer, who died last month. 

The BME Suffolk Support Group is a non-profit organisation based in Coachmans Court in the Old Cattle Market, which provides a range of support to black and ethnic minority families. 

The group is now searching for someone with a flair for media and a passion for helping young people, after the sad death of Isaac Turay at the end of July

Young volunteer Progress sorting out the books in the library.

Young volunteer Progress sorting out the books in the library. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The BME (black and ethnic minorities) Suffolk Support Group are looking for someone with media knowledge

The BME (black and ethnic minorities) Suffolk Support Group is looking for someone with media knowledge and a passion for supporting young people to come on board their team. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The food bank team sorting out donations. 

The food bank team sorting out donations. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

According to project leader Funmi Akinriboya, Isaac was a key member of the group. 

“We really do need someone to fill that gap and help us,” she said. “We would be looking for someone who can help us design our flyers and ID badges for volunteers, and help with all our media.” 

He was also passionate about giving opportunities to young people, something else Funmi is hoping someone can help them with. 

Fumin in the library. BME Support group in Ipswich are in need of a media officer PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Founder Fumi Akinriboya in the group's diverse library. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The food bank team sorting out donations. BME Support group in Ipswich are in need of a media office

The food bank team sorting out donations. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The group is looking for someone with media knowledge and a passion for supporting young people to come on board their team.

The group is looking for someone with media knowledge and a passion for supporting young people to come on board their team. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We launched a youth session together, and a library with diverse books for different ethnic communities, and a community café,” Funmi said. 

“We’re now running six programs, which we started working on with Isaac, because we both had the same vision of what we wanted to happen within the community. 

“One of the projects we were working on before Isaac got sick was setting up a media project for young people, for them to learn media skills and instil that knowledge into them. 

“Isaac believed that media makes you disciplined, and that once you are disciplined, you can function effectively in any role you find yourself.  

“So, if we could find someone knowledgeable about media to help us, that would be amazing. 

“We have a centre, so they could use that space, and we have lots of young people within our youth group.” 

Funmi said that for the time being, the role would be voluntary. 

“We just need to find someone who is relatable, and genuinely passionate about helping the community, especially young children from grassroots.” 

If you think you might be able to help, email Funmi at: info@bmesuffolk.org  

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. 

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. 

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. 

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. 

The group has a diverse library, so children from all races can see themselves represented. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

