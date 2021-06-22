News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich BMX track fenced off ahead of construction works

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:30 AM June 22, 2021   
The BMX track in Landseer Park has been fenced off ahead of the works

The BMX track in Landseer Park has been fenced off ahead of the works - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Work will soon begin on constructing a new BMX track at Ipswich's Landseer Park.

The aging race track, built in the 1980s, was fully fenced off on Monday ahead of the works which will see it replaced with new, modern facilities.

The team at Ipswich BMX Club, who raised more than £300,000 to fund the plans, said it will help create a new generation of stars in the Olympic sport and put Ipswich on the map.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council - Credit: Charlotte Bond

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It was great to be at Landseer Park today where work will start soon on the new track.

"I'm really pleased that Ipswich Borough Council has been able to give so much help to the project by providing the land, a significant amount of funding and a lot of behind the scenes help.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the completed track and clubhouse later this year."

Iane Doe and Phil Townsend from British Cycling

Iane Doe and Phil Townsend from British Cycling - Credit: Charlotte Bond


